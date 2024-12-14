Allu Arjun, released from jail this morning, received a warm welcome at his Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad, with close friends and industry peers, including Vijay Deverakonda, director Sukumar and producer Dil Raju, showing their support. The Pushpa 2 actor, who was granted bail after spending a night in Chanchalguda Central Jail in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident, was seen interacting with his colleagues in videos from the gathering. Vijay and Dil Raju were also spotted chatting with Allu Aravind. ‘I Am Fine’: Allu Arjun Gives First Statement After Jail Release in Hyderabad Stampede Incident, ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Expresses Gratitude to Supporters (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda & Sukumar at Allu Arjun’s Residence

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar met with actor Allu Arjun at his residence in Jubilee Hills pic.twitter.com/tLl4tGe0F8 — IANS (@ians_india) December 14, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda & Dil Raju with Allu Aravind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)