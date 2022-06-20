Ahead of its release on June 24, the star cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo is promoting the film to the fullest. After Varun Dhawan surprising a couple at their wedding, now, we've got our hands on a new video featuring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor dancing to old Bollywood tunes. In the clip, the veteran actors can be seen grooving to the iconic "Ek Main Aur Ek Tu" song. And later, we see also get to see AK's energetic moves on "My Name is Lakhan". Such a delight! Jugjugg Jeeyo’s Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul Surprise a Couple at Their Delhi Wedding to Bless Them (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#AnilKapoor and #Neetu Kapoor's energetic dance on iconic song Ek main aur ek tu in Delhi during #JugJuggJeeyo promotion pic.twitter.com/U1xKX4f9R5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 20, 2022

