Jugjugg Jeeyo has left an impressive mark on the audience as well as the box office. The family entertainer starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead will soon hit Rs 60 crore mark. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 56.69 crore. Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 53.66 Crore!

Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Update

Fireworks at the box office as #JugJuggJeeyo continues to win over families across the nation - becoming a family-favourite film!🎇🎆 Make JugJugg Jeeyo your weekend watch today. Book your tickets now! BMS - https://t.co/Pgs6KjHe3b Paytm - https://t.co/7kIvrH7e2m pic.twitter.com/VAoaKDmlXn — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 2, 2022

