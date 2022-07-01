Jugjugg Jeeyo has surpassed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office within seven days of its theatrical release. The total collection of this family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor stands at Rs 53.66 crore. Half Yearly Report 2022: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo - 7 Best Films in Hindi That Left Us Impressed!

Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection:

Ek hafte mein iss parivaar ne Indian cinema ko hi badal diya - with a family entertainer that went beyond making the grade & got families smiling when leaving cinema halls!✨#JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas near you. Book your tickets today to experience the magic of family! pic.twitter.com/8y8PSiHMPx — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 1, 2022

