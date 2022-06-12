Jugjugg Jeeyo's new song "Duppata" is out! Sung by Diesby and Shreya Sharma, the track has quite a Punjabi vibe to it which sees Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani romancing and grooving in a pub. Not to miss, Anil Kapoor's dance moves on the tune. All in all, quite a party number it is. Neetu Kapoor Grooves to Jugjugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song With Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Manish Malhotra (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

