Juhi Chawla's lawsuit against 5G implementation got quashed in Delhi High Court calling it a plea defective and filed to gain publicity. The court has even imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh. This had led to a flurry of memes and jokes on the actress where many are having a great laugh on how she is paying Rs 20 lakh for 5G even without using it.

Check out the reactions here...

5G is amazingly fast, Juhi Chawla already got the bill. — Babu Bhaiya (@BaBu_BhAiYa2723) June 5, 2021

It's official?

Joke is Juhi Chawla officially becoming first person to pay for 5G in India without even using the 5G service. Khaya piya kuch nahi, gilas toda aathana😂#JuhiChawla #5ginindia — Parth Ahuja (@ParthDL) June 5, 2021

The joke is on? 5G?

Perfect joke doesn't exist...

Juhi Chawla songs to be declared harmful for the reputation of the Indian Judiciary 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 2, 2021

Neend churai teri kisne Oh sanam... HC ne!

#JuhiChawla after Delhi High Court dismisses her civil suit against 5G Roll out and fined 20L . pic.twitter.com/OqWZR0s6o7 — Dr. SarcasticBro (@sarcasticbro89) June 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)