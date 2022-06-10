Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has got another new cast member onboard, as per reports. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has reportedly joined the film and Salman Khan has handpicked her by himself. The action-comedy film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Aayush Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Film To Release in Theatres on Eid 2023 – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)