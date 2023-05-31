Kajol had a playful moment on social media as she shared photos with her fans, highlighting the stark contrast between expectations and reality during her night out. In one picture, she exuded glamour and elegance, all dolled up for an event. However, in another snapshot, she humorously displayed tissues surrounding her off-shoulder gown before capturing the perfect photographs. Fans flooded her post with comments, praising her beauty and expressing admiration for her lighthearted approach. Additionally, as Kajol commemorated 25 years of the film Dushman, she reflected on the experience, labeling it as one of the most nerve-wracking projects she has ever undertaken. Dushman Clocks 29 Years: Kajol Reveals Ashutosh Rana’s Character ‘Scared the Crap Out of Her!’.

Check Out The Pictures Here: