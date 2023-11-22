Kajol has turned heads, donning a glamorous saree in her recent pictures. The Dilwale actress graces the frame adorned in a dazzling ombre saree, transitioning seamlessly between hues of beige and maroon. The saree's intricate shimmery embellishments impart an enchanting allure. Kajol chose a sultry maroon blouse to complement the ensemble, intensifying the overall appeal. With her luscious locks cascading naturally, the Salaam Venky actress concluded her look with bold makeup, offering a glamorous aesthetic. As the wedding season approaches, find yourself inspired by drawing inspiration from Kajol's exquisite shimmery saree. Embrace the glamour, make a dazzling statement, and set the stage on fire. Elevate your style, captivate hearts, and leave a lasting impression as you enter the festivities. Let Kajol's timeless grace guide you to a season filled with sultry sophistication and unforgettable moments. Trisha Krishan's Saree Looks To Bookmark For Your Next Wedding Attendance!.

Kajol's Gorgeous Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

