Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to voice her thoughts. Recently, the actress took to Twitter to conduct an Ask Me Anything session where she interacted with her fans and replied to their queries. During the same session, the actress took a dig at both Hrithik Roshan and singer-turned actor Diljit Dosanjh. The question which caught everyone's eye was, who is her favorite actor is it Hrithik Roshan or Diljit Dosanjh. For those unversed, the actress made headlines when she made shocking claims against Hrithik Roshan and their relationship. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were involved in a bitter war of words over the farmers' protest back in 2020.

Check The Tweet Which She Did:

I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana https://t.co/KabgFdKj3D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

