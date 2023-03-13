The trailer for Kanjoos Makhichoos is now out and the comedy entertainer looks promising. The film is about a miser Jamnaprasad who sends his parents on a pilgrimage and everything seems to be going great until he loses contact with them due to a natural calamity. The story shows Jamnaprasad and his wife going through many ups and downs trying to get them back.

Watch Kanjoos Makhichoos Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)