In a lively session at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan captivated audiences discussing their film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Johar, famed for his signature twists, veered into relationship territory, urging women to seek "green flag guys" and hinting at connections blossoming, even on his talk show couch. With playful nods to past encounters, Johar teased Sara, drawing laughter. In a comical turn, he likened himself to a matchmaking aunty, humorously declaring his new mission to get Sara married. The duo's banter added sparkle to the festival, blending film talk with amusing matchmaking antics. Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

