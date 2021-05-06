In these tough times in India, it's amazing to see how the citizens are helping each other in the best possible way to survive and breathe amid the coronavirus air. Talking on the same lines, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have now joined hands with Yuvaa with an aim to amplify leads on COVID-19.

Have a look:

Leveraging the leads, resources and verified information of @weareyuvaa, we will be extending our platforms to do our bit and amplify the same. pic.twitter.com/mVsVRxYnJ6 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 6, 2021

Here's More:

on any platform as they are doing some swift and support work towards the same. We are all in this together & we will beat this together as well. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay home! With love, your Team Dharma. — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)