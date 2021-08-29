The Kapoor and Arora sisters are known for their friendship in the tinsel town. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture starring her 'forever girls' and we feel jealous. The photo saw Bebo, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora chilling on a Saturday night in style.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)