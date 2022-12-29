Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacaying with her family in Switzerland. The actress has posted a family pic from their Swiss vacay and that serves as a perfect treat for fans ahead of New Year 2023. Kareena is seen posing stylishly with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Shares Enticing Photo of Saif Ali Khan and Cheese Fondue From Their Swiss Vacation (View Pic).

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Family In Switzerland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

