Taimur Ali Khan turned seven on December 20, 2023. The star kid’s birthday celebration was an intimate affair held at the Pataudi Palace, with family members in attendance. His aunt, Karisma Kapoor, shared glimpses of the fun-filled party by posting cool photos with the birthday boy and his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The pictures also offer glimpses of the minimal décor and a customised birthday cake. Although it was an intimate celebration, Karisma, her sister and her brother-in-law ensured they made an impeccable fashion statement. Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Aunt Soha Ali Khan Drops an Adorable Video Featuring Her Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Nephew, Pens the Sweetest Note for ‘Tim Tim’.

Taimur’s Seventh Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)