Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious video with his co-star Kiara Advani on Instagram. In the video, both they actors are singing "Aaj Ke Baad" song from their movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He captioned it, "Gaana aisa gaao ki 4 log bole mat gaao Sattu Katha #SatyaPremKiKatha in Theatres #Repost @karandontsharma Inki toh singing chemistry bhi Sau Takka hai!! Sattu & Katha singing away to glory with all the love coming their way!!!". Pasoori Nu Song Funny Memes: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Movie Gets Trolled Online, Watch Ali Sethi's Original Pakistani Hit and Its Bollywood Remake!.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)