It was a while back when Kartik Aaryan had introduced to the world his pet dog, Katori. Now, taking to social media, the actor once again shared stills of the four-legged animal mentioning that he spent his Valentine's Day with the pooch. In the pics, we see Kartik and Katori looking adorbs.

Kartik Aaryan with Katori:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)