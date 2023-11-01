Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their second Karwa Chauth together on November 1, 2023. The couple who got hitched on December 2021, dropped a few pics from the festival on Insta, and they are beautiful. In the photos, while Kat can be seen in saree, Vicky, on the other hand, opted for white kurta for the celebration. The pictures also feature Katrina posing with her in-laws. Aww-dorable and how! Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Look Like a Perfect Couple as They Celebrate the Festival For First Time (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Karwa Chauth Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

