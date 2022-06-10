Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in the presence of family, close friends and colleagues from showbiz. There are several who have congratulated the newly married couple on social media. Katrina Kaif too wished Nayanthara and Vignesh on their wedding by sharing a picture of the couple on her Insta Story. ‘Just Married Nayanthara’, Says Vignesh Shivan As He Shares His First Tweet After Tying The Knot With His Ladylove.

Katrina Kaif Congratulates Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

