Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt note for her personal assistant Ashok Sharma who has been her "one constant" for 20 years. The actress shared a photo with him and wrote that he has been there for her through ups and downs while shooting many films, and even shed a few tears if someone gave her a tough time on set. We can all hope to have someone like Mr Ashok Sharma in our lives. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to Headline Female-Centric YRF Spy Universe Film - Reports.

View Katrina's Post for Her Assistant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

