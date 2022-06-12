Farah Khan took the internet by storm after she shared a picture with Vicky Kaushal from Croatia and told Katrina Kaif that her man has found 'someone else'. To which, a super chilled Kat re-shared the click on IG and wrote, "Your allowed @farahkhankunder (red heart emojis)". Well, seems like Mrs Kaushal is a non-jealous wifey. VicKat Wedding: After Durex India, Grofers and IndiGo Go Creative With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Shaadi (View Posts).

Check It Out:

Katrina Kaif Instagram

