Netflix announced on Wednesday (Nov 29) that the first song titled "Hone Do Jo Hota Hai" from the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav, will be released on November 4. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a poster for the track, offering a glimpse into the song's theme. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film is described as a coming-of-digital-age story. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Release Date: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav's Film to Stream on Netflix From December 26!

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's First Song Deets:

