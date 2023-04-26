As per latest buzz in tinsel town, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has bagged a Salman Khan movie. Reportedly, the rapper has been offered to play an important role in Kick 2. To note, Asim's 'new beginnings' Insta story has also added fuel to the fire. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Earlier, it was also said that Riaz has signed for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but the rumour turned out to be fake. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Mints Rs 84.46 Crore in India!

Asim Riaz in Salman Khan's Kick 2:

#AsimRiaz to play pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2?https://t.co/SHOxqDRQO5 — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) April 26, 2023

Asim Riaz's Insta Story:

Congrats #AsimRiaz for new beginnings Now it looks confirm that inspirational @imrealasim will be in #SalmanKhan starrer #Kick2 Hope production company stick to contract, keep the role as its described to him & wont edit scenes Wish u abundance of happiness & success All the best pic.twitter.com/ENyUqFOkpo — Khadija Drogba (@khadijaltkd) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)