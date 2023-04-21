Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which released in theatres today. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spilled beans about her upcoming project. Shehnaaz was quoted as saying, “I have a lot of films in the pipeline. I have worked in Rhea Kapoor's film. Whenever it releases, we will talk about it then. I have done a good job in that film too. I have tried my best.” The report also states that this project will be helmed by Karan Boolani and it will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. An official announcement on the same is awaited. The Crew: Rhea Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon From the Sets (View Pic).

Shehnaaz Gill’s Upcoming Film

