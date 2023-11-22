The students have made a return to the 'controversial' couch for some coffee, gossip session with host Karan Johar after 11 years. The boys from Student of the Year are back, no longer stumbling over Shanaya, aka Alia Bhatt. Sidharth and Varun have moved on, with Sidharth happily married to Kiara Advani and Varun to Nitasha Dalal. A recent promo for Koffee With Karan's Episode 5 reveals them chatting, embracing each other, and reliving the good old days. Sharing the small video, Karan wrote in the caption, “There’s a lot more brewing…but are you ready for this ‘koffee’ to be spilled?” Kartik Aaryan Takes Indirect Dig at Sara Ali Khan for Discussing Their Breakup on Koffee With Karan Season 8; Actor Says ‘You Should Respect That Time and Yourself’.

Check Out Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 5:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

