Karan Johar's controversial couch often becomes a center for making headlines, and the recent buzz involves Kartik Aaryan. The actor responded to Sara discussing their relationship on the show. In an interview with Film Companion, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared his perspective, expressing that he prefers not to discuss relationships that didn't work out. He stressed that while relationships can be joyful and one might wish they don't end, if they do, they should remain private. Kartik emphasised, 'If a relationship involves two people, the other person shouldn't disclose details about it. We all should respect our relationships, and I expect the same from my partner.' He further remarked, 'It's not appropriate for someone to discuss a relationship". Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Confirms Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday Have Dated Kartik Aaryan (Watch Video).