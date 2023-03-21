Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu was interacting with his family when he started receiving phone calls from different members of the film industry who had come across fake news reports about his death. The actor shared a video saying he's fine.

View Kota Srinivasa on Death Rumours:

#KotaSrinivasaRao garu is alive and healthy - Do not spread rumours 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rLlABDFsoZ — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)