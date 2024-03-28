Kriti Kharbanda exudes sheer elegance as she adorns a citrine green saree for her Chooda ceremony. Sharing a glimpse into her cherished moments, Kharbanda penned a heartfelt note accompanying the images, expressing her bliss and revealing the sentimental touch of wearing her Nani's necklace and her Mum's bridal dupatta on this special occasion. She wrote "Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna that." Holi 2024: Kriti Kharbanda Gets a Sweet Kiss From Pulkit Samrat As They Celebrate Their First Holi Together Post Marriage (View Pic).

Kriti Kharbanda's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

