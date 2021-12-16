Kriti Sanon shares a very strong bond with her sister. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress took to Instagram to wish her little sister with a cute video. She added a couple of cute childhood pictures of herself and Nuper in a video and sent love to Nupur with a sweet message.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)