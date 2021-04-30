Tamil director-cinematographer, KV Anand passed away on April 30 due to cardiac arrest. His demise came as a shocker to many. Now, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has mourned the loss. The actor also remembered how he had the chance to work with him in his films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Khakee.

I had the fortune of working with K V Anand on The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) & Khakee (2004). He was a technician par excellence. Wish he hadn’t gone so soon. Rest In Peace Anand🙏🏼 Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2021

