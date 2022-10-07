Arun Bali has passed away in Mumbai. Aged 79, he shot to fame for his role as Harshvardhan Wadhwa in the daily soap Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. He was last seen in Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. The other television shows and movies done by him include The Great Maratha, Swabhimaan, Barfi!, Samrat Prithviraj and more. Parag Kansara Dies; Sunil Pal Shares News of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Fame Comedian’s Demise on Social Media.

Arun Bali Passes Away

Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

