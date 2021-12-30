Ahead of the big surprise from team Liger on December 31, the makers dropped two BTS stills from the film's set today. In the pictures shared, we can see the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda behind the camera and also talking with the filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. These clicks are sure to entice fans, who are waiting for Liger's first glimpse. FYI, the movie stars Ananya Panday as the female lead.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)