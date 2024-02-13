Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their anniversary in Dubai. When asked about her gift, Kiara blushed and gestured towards her husband, saying, "Lots of love, lots of love." She added, "It’s been anniversary month, not just a day." The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace and recently marked their first wedding anniversary together. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Pose With a Fan in This UNSEEN Glimpse From Their Dubai Visit (View Pic).

Kiara Advani On Sidharth Malhotra's First Wedding Anniversary Gift

