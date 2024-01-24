Sanjay Leela Bhansali has set the stage for another cinematic extravaganza with his upcoming epic saga titled Love & War. In a recent Instagram announcement, Bhansali Productions unveiled the powerhouse trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal as the lead cast for their upcoming film set for a grand Christmas release in 2025. The actors were also spotted together at the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya. Celebs at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Others Pose at Airport Together As They Head to Ayodhya For Ram Temple Inauguration (See Pic).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Movie Love & War:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)