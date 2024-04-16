Actor and host Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented personalities in the industry.Maniesh, renowned for his acting prowess, has also garnered acclaim as a host for various TV and award shows. His captivating wit and charm have now extended to the realm of podcasting, where he invites distinguished individuals from the industry for engaging conversations.The comedian took to his social media to offer fans a teaser of the upcoming episode of his conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Maniesh recently indulged in a special conversation with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde about various topics surrounding entertainment, governance, etc. Looking at the teaser, it is certain that the upcoming episode will be both entertaining as well as informative. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Maniesh wrote, "Toh ye tha reason…@mieknathshinde sir -The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra thank you so much for this wonderful and insightful chatFull episode out soon on my YouTube channel Wait for it! #realnayak". Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia and Others Spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert (Watch Videos).

Check Out Maniesh Paul’s Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)