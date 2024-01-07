Following the success of her previous film with Salman Khan, actress Katrina Kiafis is now gearing up for her next release, Merry Christmas, alongside Tamil cinema star Vijay Sethupathi. Days to its release date are now numbered, and Katrina has added more excitement to it by releasing a countdown video for Merry Christmas. The video shows Katrina and Vijay seated in a cinema hall, and the visuals on the screen show '5 days to go'. Merry Christmas is director Sriram Raghavan's first film in five years, and the nail-biting thriller is set to hit the theatres on January 12. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share Their Exhilarating Experience in Sriram Raghavan's Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller!

Merry Christmas Releases in Just Five Days

