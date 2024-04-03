Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are currently occupied with their upcoming film Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, scheduled for release on September 13. Recently, Zoom unveiled two behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors. Sara appears unrecognisable, sporting a geeky look with a false wig, glasses, and a red scarf. Conversely, Aditya presents a simple appearance, clad in a light green kurta and white trousers. Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Release Date Postponed to September 13.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Look In Metro In Dino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

