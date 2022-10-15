The makers of Mili have finally unveiled the trailer of their film starring Janhvi Kapoor and it looks ah-mazing. The 2.20 minute video takes us through Mili's (Janhvi) happy life with father and boyfriend Sunny Kaushal. However, things turn upside down when she gets trapped in a freezer and tries to escape it. The question is will she survive? The movie releases in theatres on November 4. Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Survival Thriller, Remake of Malayalam Film Helen, Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Watch Mili Trailer Below:

