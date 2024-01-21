Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, renowned for inspiring fitness goals, took their fans by surprise with a spontaneous dance that set the floor ablaze. Ankita shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her and Milind’s cool dance moves while the legendary singer Usha Uthup serenaded the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara track, “Senorita”, on stage. In her post, Ankita revealed that this impromptu dance was their unique way of gearing up for the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Pics from Their Vacay at Bondi Beach!

Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar

