On January 4, Kangana Ranaut shared an exciting update about her upcoming film Emergency, revealing that the new trailer will drop on January 6, 2025. The film centred around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975 Emergency, is set for a theatrical release on January 17, 2025. Kangana, who plays Indira Gandhi, captioned the post, "50 years since India’s darkest hour—The Emergency. Unveil the untold story of India’s most powerful woman and the incident that changed the nation forever." The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade, among others in key roles. ‘Emergency’ Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Stars As Former PM Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Political Drama Set To Release in Theatres on September 6 (Watch Video).

'Emergency' Trailer Date Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)