Parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are finally back home along with their newborn child. As per a video shared by Manav Manglani, we get to see the paparazzi trying to take a picture of Sonam and baby, but fails to do so. However, at the end of the clip, new daddy in town, Anand and nana Anil Kapoor can be seen distributing sweets to the media. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Blessed With Baby Boy; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Other Celebs Congratulate the Couple.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

