Actress Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are two of the most beloved BFF’s in B-town and are often seen spending vacations together. After the wrap up of Temptation Island, India, Mouni is now holidaying with her bestie, Disha, on the beach. The Brahmastra actress recently gave a glimpse of their girls trip with a series of photos and videos. In the first photo, Mouni was seen striking a sensual pose in beachwear. This was followed by the mirror selfie, where Disha joined her wearing a colourful, hot bikini. They also shared their photos from the beachside during the sunset and videos of the fun time together at the exotic location. Check them out below! Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

Mouni's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

