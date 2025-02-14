Rashmika Mandanna has been riding a wave of success with blockbuster hits like Animal (2023) and Pushpa 2 (2024). Today (February 14), she celebrates the release of her latest film, Chhaava where she portrays Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. The period film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In a heartfelt note, Mandanna shared her journey of being offered the role by filmmaker Laxman Utekar. Expressing gratitude to the director, co-star Vicky, and the entire cast and crew, she reflected on how playing Maharani Yesubai was beyond her wildest dreams: "A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries," she wrote. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Rakes In INR 13.78 Crore From Advance Bookings – Reports.

Rashmika Mandanna's Heartwarming Note for Team 'Chhaava'

