Nana Patekar has stepped forward and addressed the circulating video, clarifying the misunderstood incident during a shot rehearsal for his film Journey. Contrary to reports claiming an altercation with a fan during a selfie attempt, Patekar explained that the incident was a misinterpretation. The video captured a scene rehearsal where a boy, mistaken as part of the crew, was involved. Patekar stated he thought the boy was part of the team and enacted the scene, only realizing later that he wasn't. Expressing regret for the confusion caused, he emphasised never denying a photo request and apologised for the misunderstanding. This clarification follows a viral 10-second clip showing Patekar seemingly smacking a fan while filming in Varanasi. Shocking! Nana Patekar Beats Fan As He Sneaks In for Selfie During the Actor’s Film Shoot in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Watch Nana Patekar's X Post Here:

The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What actually happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film 'Journey'. pic.twitter.com/UwNClACGVG — Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) November 15, 2023

See Nana Patekar's Viral Video Here:

