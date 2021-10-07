Navratri 2021 has commenced from October 7 and it will end on October 14. It will be followed by Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 15. It is an auspicious nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and celebrated in various parts of the country with great fervor. This beautiful Hindu festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. From celebs to fans, all have started pouring in wishes across social media platforms. Sushmita Sen too has extended her heartfelt wishes to everyone. Sharing a picture of Goddess Durga, she writes, “Subho Devi Pakhsh Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!!”

Sushmita Sen’s Post On The First Day Of Navratri 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

