Neetu Kapoor who turned 64 on July 8 ringed in her birthday with family in London. As the veteran star took to her Instagram and shared a pic that sees her posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, among others. Going by the photo, we feel it was a day well spent. Neetu captioned the image as,"Birthday lunch with familia." Alia Bhatt Wishes Soon to Be ‘Dadi Maa’ Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday With Heartwarming Photo!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

