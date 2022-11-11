Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen took to Twitter and shared her meeting with Salman Khan. She wrote how it had been her childhood dream to meet him and was overwhelmed by his humility. She also shared pictures of the autograph he gave her and other pictures that she took with him on the set of his new film. Uunchai: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar and More Celebs Join Special Screening of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani-Starrer.

View Tweet Here:

Dream big dreams! ✨ The moment I've dreamed about since I was a child, the one I've been looking forward to my whole life. Living in this moment feels surreal. I was incredibly nervous before meeting him. When I met him, I was overwhelmed by his humility. @BeingSalmanKhan 1/3 pic.twitter.com/4A76QLE8cI — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) November 11, 2022

