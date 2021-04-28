Nora Fatehi was greeted by a fan at the Mumbai airport. He showed her his arm where he had tattooed the actress' face. The fan had travelled from Aurangabad with the hope to meet her.

Reacting to the tattoo, Nora said, "So cool." The fan had also arranged for a cake for her. When paparazzi posted the video on social media, Nora also dropped a comment saying, "That was so sweet of him bless his soul."

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)