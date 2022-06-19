The makers of OM: The Battle Within have shared a new song titled “Saansein Dene Aana”. The film’s lead pair, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, share a sizzling chemistry in this new track crooned by Raj Barman and Palak Muchhal. OM – The Battle Within Title Changed: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Film Renamed As Rashtra Kavach OM – Reports.

Watch Video Of The Song Saansein Dene Aana Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)